Kabir Khan on casting Deepika Padukone in 83: She has the energy I required for Romi's character

In a recent interview, filmmaker Kabir Khan opened up on casting Deepika Padukone for the role of Romi in 83. For the unversed, Ranveer Singh essays the role of Kapil Dev in the film, while Deepika plays the role of his wife. Speaking to ETimes, Kabir Khan said he chose Deepika for the role as she had the energy he was looking for the character of Romi.

“I didn't have Mrs. Kapil Dev on my mind as a character in the story of 83 when I was writing it. But when I met Romi, I realised that Kapil is incomplete without Romi. She has an energy that makes Kapil Dev complete. However, I knew one thing: We couldn't give Romi's character much screen time as the story revolves around the cricketers. Now, Deepika is not just one of the finest actresses and a superstar but I got the energy from her that I saw in Romi that reflects on Kapil Dev,” he said.

He further said she has the energy he required for Romi's character. Kabir even revealed Deepika’s first reaction to getting the role. The director informed that Deepika asked him if she would be able to make space for herself in a story dominated by boys, however, when she heard the full story, she happily agreed.

83 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jatin Sarna, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Jiiva. The film is backed by Khan, Vishnuvardhan Induri, Deepika Padukone, and Sajid Nadiadwala, Reliance Entertainment, Phantom Films and 83 Film Ltd. 83 is all set to release on December 24, 2021.

