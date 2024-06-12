Kabir Khan dubs Salman Khan 'King of action' movies; recalls euphoria of fans during Ek Tha Tiger screening

Salman Khan and director Kabir Khan, the dynamic duo, have gifted movie enthusiasts with some of the most remarkable films till date. It's undeniable that they weave pure magic on the silver screen, charming fans and cinephiles time and time again. Collaborating on masterpieces like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger, and Tubelight, their partnership continues to leave a lasting impression.

Kabir Khan hails Salman Khan as 'King of Action Movies'

During a rapid-fire round with News24, director Kabir Khan was asked who the king of action movies is. Kabir Khan stated that having worked with Salman Khan, the actor has an unparalleled effect on the audience when he performs action scenes. Khan recounted his experience from the screening of Ek Tha Tiger and revealed, "Mai first screening pe gaya tha and mujhe pata hai kitney seekey (coins) paddey they."

Salman Khan on the work front

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The movie received rave reviews from both fans and critics alike and achieved commercial success at the box office.

Up next, the actor is gearing up for his highly anticipated film Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, every update related to the film has kept fans hooked.

Recently, an official announcement was made by the production house, Nadiadwala Grandson, on Instagram. The latest post revealed that Salman Khan will begin shooting for the highly-awaited film on June 18. The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead alongside Khan.

According to Mid-day, it was reported that Murugadoss's plan entails prioritizing the filming of the majority of the action sequences. While the action directors are currently fine-tuning these scenes, it was mentioned that Salman Khan has already begun his preparations. Reports suggested that he was focusing on enhancing his agility and movement abilities. A source revealed to the news portal that Salman insisted on doing the action himself and had modified his workout regimen to develop a chiselled physique.

This film also signifies the reunion of Salman Khan with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The pair has previously collaborated on blockbuster hits like Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

