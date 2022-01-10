Kabir Khan opens up on Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel: Pawan Putra Bhaijaan is what Salman Khan is calling it

Flashback to July 2015: You and your parents manage to get Bajrangi Bhaijaan tickets at the last moment on a Sunday. You finally watch the movie, feel all kinds of amazing emotions, and thank your stars for making the decision to watch the movie. Life is good. Well, fast forward to 2022 and life just got better! A while back on his 56th birthday, the ‘Ek The Tiger’ actor revealed that a Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel was in the making and made all his fans super excited. Recently, Kabir Khan, who was the director of the 2015 blockbuster opened up about this sequel and talked about things from his perspective.

In an interview with Mid Day, when asked about the movie’s sequel, Kabir laughed and said “Salman doesn’t follow (protocols) of formal announcements,” and also added that the actor always talks from his heart. He went on to share that while it is true that Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s original scriptwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad has started working on the sequel’s script, the team will only go ahead with it if the story is worth it. Not too long ago, Salman casually announced the sequel at his birthday party and left everyone excited.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan director went on to reveal the name Salman decided for the movie. “Pawan Putra Bhaijaan is what Salman is calling it,” he revealed. The director explained that Salman mentioned that it is happening because he is excited about it. He also added that he hasn’t read the script, but placed his faith in Vijayendra sir and added that he would write something exciting. “The idea of (creating) a sequel never excites me. I will never make a sequel to my film only because (the original) was successful. If (I find) a great story, I will be happy to make one,” the director expressed.

Speaking about his association with Bhai, Kabir shared, “We had a lovely association.” He also admitted that had it not been for that collaboration with Salman, his career and position in this industry would not be what it is. “But, everything does boil down to the script. We’ll see what happens,” he concluded.

