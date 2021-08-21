Kabir Khan recalls spine chilling incident while interviewing Taliban member during a documentary shoot

Kabul Express director Kabir Khan is quite worried about the situation in Afghanistan. The filmmaker is worried about the people, women, and artists of the country. Recently, Kabir narrated a haunting incident while he was interviewing a Taliban member when he visited Afghanistan.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kabir said he once was making a documentary on the conflicts between Taliban and Afghans in the aftermath of the 9/11 incident. While speaking about the spine-chilling incident, the director said, "All of this is bizarre that after 20 years an organisation like the Taliban can come back.”

He added, “It makes me remember one little incident from my documentary, where we were interviewing some of the Taliban members in 2001 post the 9/11 incident. And one senior Taliban member just looked straight into my camera, said, ‘You think we are gone, we will be back’. The confidence with which he said at that time sent chills down my spine. And now, when I remember that statement, it haunts me.”

Kabir, now doubts that the Taliban will let the film industry flourish in the country. He also shared that he has been getting SOS calls from his friends, but his heart breaks as he is unable to provide any help to them.

The Taliban militants entered Kabul almost two decades after they were ousted from power by a US-led invasion. The issue created massive turmoil in the country and people rushed to the airport to flee from Afghanistan. On Tuesday, even the Indian government evacuated 120 Indians from the neighbouring country.