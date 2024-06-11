Kabir Khan reveals being ‘depressed’ after Ranveer Singh starrer 83 failed at box office; ‘It was my best film’

Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion stands out as a highly anticipated sports drama of 2024. Set to hit the screens on June 14, the film features Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Khan, known for his directorial prowess, previously helmed the Ranveer Singh-led 83, delving into Kapil Dev's remarkable journey and India's triumphant victory at the 1983 World Cup. Reflecting on the box office outcome of 83 and its impact on him, he recently shared his thoughts.

Kabir Khan sheds light on Ranveer Singh starrer 83’s failure

The film 83, starring Ranveer Singh, faced a setback at the box office due to the lockdowns imposed during the third wave of COVID-19 in India. Kabir Khan, in an interview with DNA, reflects on the experience, stating that it tested the strength and conviction of a filmmaker. He shares that despite his years of experience in the industry, he found it disheartening when the film faced challenges. He believes that, in terms of craftsmanship, 83 was his best work. However, the release was hindered, and when it finally premiered, it coincided with an unfavorable day.

Kabir Khan also recognizes that the box office failure of 83 had a significant impact on him. He admits to feeling down about it for roughly a month or two. However, upon the film's release on OTT platforms, the enthusiastic feedback it garnered highlighted the fact that it had been largely unseen until then. Despite this challenge, the filmmaker drew strength to continue because he did not view box office figures as the sole indicator of the film's success.

Advertisement

The director elaborates, reflecting on previous works and recognizing the financial success they brought. He emphasizes his focus on the positive feedback received. He predicts that 83 will similarly be evaluated in history based on its impact and affection from audiences. Despite the passing of four years, Kabir Khan reveals receiving continual messages of praise for the film.

Kabir Khan on making Chandu Champion even after the failure of 83

Khan also pondered his decision to delve into another sports-themed narrative following 83, acknowledging the conventional wisdom that might have discouraged such a choice. “Logic would have said don’t pick up Chandu Champion. It’s also a true story, a sports biopic. What happened to 83 at the box office should have made me try something else. But no! This film gives me goosebumps every time I think about it. It’s compelling me to make this. That is the gut instinct I trusted before, and that is the gut instinct I will stick to and continue," he said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 83 delves into Kapil Dev's remarkable journey and India's historic victory at the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer Singh portrays the role of Kapil Dev, while Deepika Padukone makes a cameo appearance as his wife.

About Chandu Champion

Chandu Champion boasts Kartik Aaryan in the lead, supported by a stellar cast including Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Palak Lalwani. The sports biopic revolves around the inspiring journey of Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. Directed by Kabir Khan, this much-anticipated film hits theaters on June 14th.

ALSO READ: Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan was warned by Kabir Khan about his sleeping pattern; 'if you don't sleep for 8 hours minimum...'