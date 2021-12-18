Kabir Khan reveals Deepika Padukone was first choice for Roma Dev in 83: Glad she loved the film

Ranveer Singh is all over the news courtesy his upcoming movie 83. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the sports drama will chronicle the Indian cricket team’s historic journey during the 1983 World Cup. And while Ranveer plays the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, it will also have Deepika Padukone as Roma Dev. Interestingly, 83 will mark Deepika and Ranveer’s first project after marriage and fans are ecstatic. And now, director Kabir Khan has revealed that Deepika was the first choice for the movie.

Interestingly, there were speculations that Deepika came into the picture for 83 because of her wedding with Ranveer. However, during a recent press conference, Kabir stated that Deepika was the first choice for the role even she hadn’t married Ranveer. Talking about it, Kabir Khan said, “Deepika and Ranveer are a nice couple and are doing their first film after their marriage. But for me, Deepika was the person to go to even if was not married to Ranveer. I am so glad that she loved the film, she got moved by the story and she just said, ‘I want to be a part of this film’”.

Meanwhile, Kapil Dev had opened up about Deepika’s portrayal of Roma Dev and revealed that it got mixed reactions from his family. He told Quint, “I think mixed because I don’t know how much the role of my wife is in 83, so one does not realise that what they are trying to do there”.