Kabir Khan reveals how a scene from New York with Nawazuddin Siddiqui left Irrfan Khan in tears

Bollywood director Kabir Khan shared his experience of working alongside Irrfan Khan in New York which had released in the year 2009. The film had John Abraham, and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead. As per news reports, director Kabir Khan reveals that a scene from the film left Irrfan Khan in tears. This particular scene was shot with the Gangs of Wasseypur - Part 2 actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. While talking about the scene Kabir Khan says that Irrfan was not on the sets when it was shot, but when he arrived on the sets, he wanted to see the scene.

According to media reports, the director further adds that everyone on the sets was talking about the scene with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, which left Irrfan very curious and hence he wanted to see what the scene was about. After watching the scene, Kabir Khan reveals that Irrfan Khan was teary-eyed, as he has that kind of connection with the characters and the people around him. Also, while talking about Irrfan Khan, the Bollywood director mentions that he would be very happy and joyous on the sets of the film and would keep the people around him very much entertained.

Kabir Khan adds that Irrfan was a brilliant actor who understood the depth of characters very well. Kabir further mentions that Irrfan would add so many layers of any character that was given to him. The director reveals that one could learn so many things from Irrfan Khan.

