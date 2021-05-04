Kabir Khan's wife Mini Mathur slams a troll who asked if her husband has gone bankrupt after investing in 83

Mini Mathur replied to a troll for showing concern about her financial status. Her husband Kabir Khan’s directorial 83 is yet to release.

and starrer film 83 has been in the news ever since it was announced. The film will see the couple together for the first time after their marriage. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film is based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup win of India and former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. The film is slated to release on June 4, 2021. On one hand, fans are eagerly waiting for its release. On the other hand, Mini Mathur, wife of Kabir Khan, got trolled on social media.

Mini has shared a message seeking medicines for a needy on Twitter. But out of nowhere, a troll commented asking her about the financial condition of her husband-filmmaker Kabir Khan. He wrote, “Heard ur husband has become bankrupt due to investment in 83. Is it true." But the star wife responded very calmly and said, “Use your extra time to help someone in distress please." However, the person later deleted the comment. Fans came out in her support and asked her to ignore such people.

One of the users wrote, “Just ignore thm mini V can see the way whole 83 team have worked hard & we are waiting for the film and we respect that even after soo much deley the whole 83 team, Kabir, Ranveer, Deepika is worried for the ppl and Covid 19 not for film. We respect you and appreciate everyone.’

The Simmba actor will be seen playing the main lead in the film.

