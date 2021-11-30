Kabir Singh actress Nikita Dutta shares a horrid experience; Abhishek Bachchan expresses concern

Last night, Nikita Dutta, who has acted in a range of movies such as Kabir Singh and was last seen in Dybbuk, went through an ordeal as she got robbed on Mumbai streets. Two motorcyclists stole the actress' cellphone in Bandra. One of the men who was chasing her tapped her on the head, while the other stole her phone. The actress documented the entire incident on social media, calling it a "traumatic" and "horrid experience" that left her speechless. Industry colleagues such as Abhishek Bachchan and TV show host Parth Bajaj expressed their concern for the Kabir Singh actress.

In the post that Nikita shared, she documented her ‘torrid experience’ and wrote, “Sharing a torrid experience I had yesterday which was very dramatic and has given me a rough 24 hours. I was walking on the 14th road in Bandra around 7:45 pm in the evening. Two men came on a bike from behind, tapped me on my head which suddenly disoriented me for a moment and the pillion rider snatched my phone from my hand. They were on the move when they did this. So before I could react they fled away”

Check the post here:

Everyone in the comment section, from her fans to other celebrities, expressed their concern for the actress and wished her well. Abhishek Bachchan, who will be next seen in Bob Biswas, wrote ‘Take Care’. On the other hand, ‘Aarya’ actor Namit Das wrote with worry, “This is unbelievable. Hope you are fine now.” Multiple other personalities such as Parth Bajaj and Milind Gadagkar also enquired about her well-being.

