Kabir Singh CLIMAX 2.0: Kabir left heartbroken without Preeti or moving on, how would you like the film to end

The year 2019 witnessed several blockbuster movies which were a treat for the cine buffs. Amid these movies, and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh went on to become of the most talked about movies of the year for several reasons. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was the Bollywood remake of Telugu movie Arjun Reddy which featured Vijay Devarakonda in the lead. Not only did Shahid walked an extra mile to get into the skin of the character, but it also marked his first collaboration with Kiara and the two made one sizzling pair on the silver screen.

For the uninitiated, Kabir Singh is a love story of a medical student who is a rebel but not without cause. He is head over heels in love with Preeti, his junior in the college and how their crazy love story witnesses a twist after the girl’s father raises an objection on their relationship. Shahid has been on top of his game as a student and even as a surgeon, but his anger management often puts him in dire situations. He is confident and unabashedly himself who knows how to make things work with his aggression. Kabir, who calls himself a rebel not without a cause, witnesses a change in his life after Preeti takes admission in the college and he falls in love with her innocence in the first sight.

Interestingly, there could have been hundreds of different endings for Kabir and Preeti in the film, but director Sandeep Reddy Vanga chose to stick to where the two landed up together happily ever after despite facing all the troubles in life. The movie featured Kabir and Preeti’s unconditional love for each other, Kabir’s uncontrollable aggression and how is anger went against him and his love story. While Kabir’s love for Preeti knew no limits, the scare of losing her brought the wild side in him. However just like every Bollywood movie, Preeti’s family especially her father was against their relationship and although Kabir did try to convince him, he eventually loses calm. In fact, as Preeti tries to calm him, he ends up slapping her.

And while Preeti’s father fixes her wedding, Kabir in a fit of anger, Kabir takes in excessive alcohol and ends being unconscious for three days. We are sure, many you have felt Preeti’s helplessness as she tried reaching out Kabir to escape the wedding and had to tie the knot after she failed to get any help for him. Besides, Kabir’s dil toota aashiq mode had also struck the right chord with many of the lover boys. He has been trying everything to get over Preeti be it with the help of alcohol, drugs, women and isolation, but nothing worked. In fact, Kabir was also on the verge of getting his medical license cancelled for operating a patient in a drunken state. Needless to say, each one of us secretly wished about Kabir and Preeti’s reunion. And as luck would have it, Kabir, who had decided to give life a second shot and move on from his past, did get Preeti back in life after a couple of months but the lady is now separated from her husband and is now an expecting mother.

She is furious over Kabir’s reckless behaviour and isn’t willing to talk to him. However, Kabir convinces her and is shocked to know what transpired with her. His shock soon turns into tears of joy as he gets to know that Preeti is pregnant with his child. Without wasting a moment, Kabir marries Preeti and hence they have a happily ever after moment. However, many cine buffs are of the opinion that Kabir didn’t deserve this second chance with Preeti especially for his misogynist approach. On the other hand, many also believe that Kabir should have moved on in life and focus on his career and family. Now, Pinkvilla gives you a chance to share with us your take on Kabir Singh’s end. Tell us how you would want Kabir and Naina’s story to end. Would you like Preeti not going after Kabir and dumping him after he slapped her? Or would you like Kabir staying depressed for life without getting Preeti back in life? Tell us your take on Kabir Singh’s end in the comments section below.

