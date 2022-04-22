Kabir Singh to Haider: As Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey hits cinemas, here are his 5 films to watch this weekend

Shahid Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the most talented and popular actors in the Hindi film industry. In his years in showbiz, he has proved his acting prowess, and showcased his versatility on the silver screen time and again. Shahid has delivered several memorable roles in films like Jab We Met, Haider, and Kabir Singh. After almost three years, the actor is all set to return to the cinemas with his much-awaited sports drama, Jersey. The Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial features him alongside Mrunal Thakur, and his father and veteran actor, Pankaj Kapur.

Planning to watch Jersey this weekend? Well, while it comes out in the cinemas, here are 5 movies of the actor that you can catch on OTT platforms.

Shahid Kapoor movies to watch on OTT:

1. Kabir Singh (Netflix)

The 2019 Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Kabir Singh is one of the most talked-about films of the actor’s career, where he shared screen space with Kiara Advani. While the movie received a mixed reaction from the audience, there was hardly any second opinion on his fine acting skills. One of his career-best.

2. Haider (Netflix)

Another spectacular performance by Shahid can be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider. An adaptation of Shakespeare’s play Hamlet, the actor aces the role of a young man in a conflict-torn Kashmir, who sets out to avenge his father’s murder.

3. Padmaavat (Prime Video)

Set in medieval India, Padmaavat is a period drama helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid in the lead roles. Once again, showcasing his versatility, Shahid is seen playing the role of a noble king named Maharawal Ratan Singh in Rajasthan. He received rave reviews for his portrayal of the character with finesse.

4. Jab We Met (Netflix)

In Imtiaz Ali’s 2007 movie Jab We Met, Shahid shared screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan. The romantic comedy remains one of the most popular Hindi movies in the genre. Fans loved Shahid’s charming performance as Aditya Kashyap.

5. Udta Punjab (Netflix)

Shahid’s act as the rockstar Tejinder ‘Tommy’ Singh in Udta Punjab is another fine performance on the big screen by the actor. The actor perfectly showcases the complexed and layered character of a musician, caught in the trappings of drug abuse.

