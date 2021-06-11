Kabir Singh stars Shahid Kapoor & Kiara Advani’s quirky offscreen chemistry shows their fun camaraderie; Watch

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s chemistry both on and off the screen won a million hearts when they had collaborated for Kabir Singh.

and Kiara Advani made heads turn when they were roped in for Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Kabir Singh. The 2019 release happens to be the remake of the popular Telugu movie Arjun Reddy which had Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. While Shahid had stepped into Vijay’s shoes for Kabir Singh, his performance was also quite appreciated by the audience and critics alike. This isn’t all. His sizzling chemistry with Kiara also won millions of hearts and it was a treat to watch them in one frame.

To note, Kabir Singh marked Shahid and Kiara’s first collaboration together and their camaraderie became the talk of the town in no time. In fact, both the stars were often seen sharing quirky videos of each other on social media as they shot for the movie together. Recently, we got our hands on some of their throwback boomerang videos which gives a glimpse of their fun chemistry. The first boomerang video featured Kiara and Shahid sitting in a plane and the latter was seen making goofy faces. The second video had the duo shaking a leg on the show during one of the schedules of Kabir Singh.

Check out Shahid and Kiara’s quirky videos here:

Interestingly, after the stupendous success of Kabir Singh, Shahid has been roped in for yet another Bollywood remake of Telugu blockbuster named Jersey. Helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie will feature Shahid playing the role of a cricketer and will also feature Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the lead.

