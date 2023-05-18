Kacchey Limbu trailer out; Radhika Madan’s bowling style inspired from right-arm fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah

Radhika Madan starrer Kacchey Limbu's trailer has been released recently. The Shubham Yogi directorial also stars Rajat Barmecha and Ayush Mehra. Rajat and Radhika play siblings and the movie traces the unbreakable bonds between the siblings while revolving around following one's passion in the face of familial and societal expectations. The trailer shows Radhika assembling a team and playing gully cricket opposite his brother's team. The movie will release on a digital streaming platform on 19th May.

Radhika Madan's bowling style inspired from Jasprit Bumrah

The trailer of Kacchey Limbu gives the audience a sneak peek of Radhika Madan's cricket style and many think that her bowling style looks similar to the Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. The director Shubham Yogi confirmed that it is the fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah, on whom the research was based for Radhika's bowling style. He said "When we started prepping for the cricket, I wanted to see what comes naturally to the actors. Radhika had grown up playing underarm with her older brother and she was super excited to show us what she knew. But she was even more eager to explore and invent a bowling action that could be an identifier for the character. Our research spanned from attending underarm tournaments in the suburbs of Mumbai to watching cricket highlights together. And in all this prep, we choreographed Radhika’s action as an amalgamation of what came naturally to her and taking inspiration from one of the best bowlers of the world - Jaspreet Bumrah.”

About Kacchey Limbu

Kacchey Limbu is produced under the banner of Jio Studios and Mango People Media. Radhika plays Aditi, the younger sibling, while Rajat will be seen as Akash, the older brother. The film received good responses from International film festivals. It was officially selected at Toronto International Film Festival 2022, the World Film Festival of Bangkok, and the International Film Festival of Kerala in 2022.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan's first portfolio was shot on the terrace under a tiny shade; Here's why