Kadak Singh Trailer OUT: Pankaj Tripathi’s suspense thriller revolves around theme of identity

On the inaugural day of the 54th International Film Festival of India, the trailer for Kadak Singh, featuring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role, was revealed. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and starring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, Sanjana Sanghi, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja, and Varun Buddhadev, the film assures an enthralling storyline delving into the intricacies of identity.

The trailer teases a plot centered around Kadak Singh/AK Shrivastav, played by Tripathi, a Joint Director at the Department of Financial Crimes dealing with retrograde amnesia. As the storyline develops, Kadak Singh is admitted to a hospital, where he encounters four conflicting accounts of his past, challenging his grasp on reality. Moreover, the trailer implies that Kadak Singh may not be the one facing adversity in this intriguing narrative. Take a look: