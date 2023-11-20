Kadak Singh Trailer OUT: Pankaj Tripathi’s suspense thriller revolves around theme of identity

Pankaj Tripathi takes the spotlight in the newly released trailer for Kadak Singh. The film delves into the intriguing theme of identity, promising an engaging and thought-provoking narrative.

Written by Sanchi Gupta Published on Nov 20, 2023   |  11:58 PM IST  |  410
Kadak Singh Trailer OUT: Pankaj Tripathi’s suspense thriller revolves around theme of identity
Picture Courtesy - Pankaj Tripathi's Instagram

On the inaugural day of the 54th International Film Festival of India, the trailer for Kadak Singh, featuring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead role, was revealed. Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and starring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Jaya Ahsan, Sanjana Sanghi, Dilip Shankar, Paresh Pahuja, and Varun Buddhadev, the film assures an enthralling storyline delving into the intricacies of identity.

The trailer for the film Kadak Singh, starring Pankaj Tripathi, has been released

The trailer teases a plot centered around Kadak Singh/AK Shrivastav, played by Tripathi, a Joint Director at the Department of Financial Crimes dealing with retrograde amnesia. As the storyline develops, Kadak Singh is admitted to a hospital, where he encounters four conflicting accounts of his past, challenging his grasp on reality. Moreover, the trailer implies that Kadak Singh may not be the one facing adversity in this intriguing narrative. Take a look:

About The Author
Sanchi Gupta
Sanchi Gupta
Writer

Sanchi Gupta is your ultimate Bollywood buff. She traded in her finance and HR degree for the glitz and

...
Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!