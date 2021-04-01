Kader Khan’s eldest son Abdul Quddus passes away in Canada

Kader Khan had died in December 2018 and as per the recent reports, his eldest son Abdul Quddus has breathed his last today.

Kader Khan was one of the most talked about and legendary artists in Bollywood. In his career of over four decades, he had worked in over 300 movies and has not just impressed millions of people with his impeccable acting skills but he was also an acclaimed dialogue and screenwriter in the industry. Needless to say, the industry continues to mourn the loss of Kader Khan who passed away on December 31, 2018, after suffering from supranuclear palsy which happens to be a degenerative disease. And now the late actor is once again in the headlines but for an unfortunate reason as his elder son has passed away.

We are talking about Abdul Quddus Khan. According to media reports, Abdul, who was staying in Canada breathed his last there, however, the reason for his death is yet to be known. To note, Adul chose to stay away from the limelight and was, reportedly, working as a security officer at an airport in Canada. For the uninitiated, Kader Khan had also breathed his last in Canada and his last rights were performed in Toronto. Apart from Abdul Quddus Khan, Kader also has two sons Sarfaraz Khan and Shah Nawaz Khan.

Sarfaraz happens to be an actor-producer and had appeared in movies like Tere Naam, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Wanted etc. On the other hand, Shah Nawaz, who is Kader’s youngest son, had completed his education in Canada and worked as an assistant in movies like Mileinge Mileinge, Vaada and Humko Tum Se Pyaar Hai.

