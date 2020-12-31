Kader Khan's Death Anniversary: Most iconic dialogues of the writer that are still remembered and adored

Today, on the occasion of Kader Khan’s death anniversary, we bring to you some of the legendary actor’s iconic dialogues that are timeless and loved even after so many years.

Kader Khan--the name that needs no introduction. His impressive body of work speaks volumes about his versatility as an actor and reaffirms the fact that he was one of the finest actors in the Hindi Film Industry. In a career spanning over four decades, he had worked in over 300 films. The late actor made his acting debut with the 1973 film Daag starring Rajesh Khanna. Besides his acting prowess, he was also a prolific screenwriter for Bollywood from the 1970s to 1999 and wrote dialogues for 200 films.

Khan was graduated from Ismail Yusuf College affiliated with Bombay University. Before entering the film industry in the early 1970s, he used to work as a Professor of Civil Engineering at M. H. Saboo Siddik College of Engineering, Mumbai. He got his first break-through in a play. Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, who was present in the audience during his annual day play in college, was very impressed with Kader's performance and soon cast him in his next film.

His first attempt at comedy was with films Himmatwala and Aaj Ka Daur. He started doing main comedy roles from 1989 onwards with films like Sikka, Kishen Kanhaiya, Hum, Bol Radha Bol and continued through the '90s with comedy roles. When it comes to comedy, Kader was always the first choice of the makers and was known for his perfect coming timings. The late actor formed a formidable partnership with Govinda. They gave many hits together such as Coolie No. 1, Dulhe Raja, Hero No. 1, Raja Babu and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Govinda and Kader Khan’s pair proved to be the hit formula for many filmmakers. In the 90's and early 2000’s, the trio of him, Govinda and David Dhawan became one of the most bankable combinations delivering cult comedies.

Notably, the late screenwriter had also shaped Amitabh Bachchan’s career with memorable dialogues after Salim-Javed parted ways in 1982.

Khan had been suffering from supranuclear palsy, a degenerative disease. He was hospitalised on 28 December 2018 complaining of "breathlessness" in Canada, where he stayed with his son and daughter-in-law while seeking treatment. On 31 December 2018, he left for heavenly abode. Today, on the occasion of Kader Khan’s death anniversary, we bring you to some of the memorable dialogues that he penned.

Take a look below:

"Aadmi ke seene mein khanjar bhokane se woh sirf ek baar mart marta hai... lekin jab kisi ka dil tootta hai na toh usse baar baar har roz marna padta hai".

"Zinda Hai Woh Log Joh Maut Se Takrate Hai".

‘Zindagi Mein Toofan Aaye, Qayamat Aaye ...Magar Kabhi Dosti Mein Daraar Na Aane Paaye.

Vijay Dinanath Chauhan...Poora Naam.

“Itna sannata kyon hai bhai?”

“Zindagi hai woh jo maut se takraate hain, murdon se battar hai woh jo maut se ghabraate hain”.

"Zindagi toh khuda ki rehmat hai ... joh nahi samjha uski zindagi pe laanat hai".

"Mohabbat ko samajhna hai toh pyare khud mohabbat kar ... kinare se kabhi andaaz-e-toofan nahi hota".

"Dukh jab hamari kahani sunta hai toh khud dukh ko dukh hota hai".

"Agar insaan dukh se dosti karle ... toh phir zindagi mein kabhi usko sukh ki tamanna hi nahi rahegi".

“Har chor apni maut marta nahi ... maara jaata hai"

Credits :Youtube

