Kahaani’s Durga Puja to Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Karwa Chauth; Festivals that Bollywood got right in films

Someone rightly said that India is a land of festivals and we Indians love celebrating every festival in the best way possible. Not only celebrating, we even love watching the celebrations be it on our TV screens or the silver screen. Maybe that is why Bollywood filmmakers leave no stones unturned in bringing these festivities to life in their Bollywood films. Today we are going to list down 5 films that have got the festival and its spirit right.

Durga Puja - Kahaani

Durga Puja is one festival that is celebrated with a lot of pomp and show. From building the idol of Goddess Durga to bidding her goodbye, the festival that lasts 9 days holds a lot of importance in our Hindu culture. If you go to Kolkata, you would be able to experience the actual spirit of the festival in all its glory. Well, Vidya Balan’s Kahaani has done justice to this festival and the movie has captured the grandeur of the festival in every frame.

Dussehra – Swades

Swades is one of Shah Rukh Khan’s career’s best films to date. The Ashutosh Gowariker directed film was so real in depicting the real side of our country that it instantly reached the hearts of many. In this film, there is a proper Ram Leela organized in the village on the occasion of Dussehra where we see the old Indian mythological tale of Ramayana portrayed on stage.

Karwa Chauth – Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Ghum

As all the ladies are gearing up for their Karwa Chauth fasts, we cannot miss the fact that whenever one talks about Karwa Chauth, it will be incomplete without the mention of Karan Johar’s magnum opus Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Ghum. The grand way with which this festivity is shown in the song ‘Bole Chudiyaan Bole Kangana’ still remains to be one of the best Karwa Chauth portrayals.

Holi – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ever since this Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer has released one of the most played songs during any celebration is this one. The fun peppy track of the movie has the youngsters celebrating Holi in style and the video is so much fun that you would wish to be a part of the celebration.

Lohri – Veer Zara

Lohri celebrated mostly in the Punjab region is a winter folk festival. The movie Veer Zara had a song dedicated especially to this festival and we saw Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta dressed in the regional outfits, dancing around the born fire.

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput is 'chillin like a villain' in Maldives as she poses on a palm tree; See PICS