Kahani Song: Sonu Nigam’s track ft Aamir Khan will introduce you to ‘innocent’ world of Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan has his own way of touching hearts and he makes sure to leave a lasting impact. This is exactly what he has been doing with his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist has been creating a massive buzz with this much anticipated movie with his intriguing trailer and soul stirring audio tracks. And now, Laal Singh Chaddha is once again making the headlines, as makers have unveiled the official video of the song Kahani which is sung by Sonu Nigam.

The two minute song takes you inside the world of Laal Singh Chaddha which is innocent, heartwarming and all about creating beautiful memories. Aamir Khan’s performance left everyone in awe and we can’t get enough of it. The video is as heartwarming as the song is, moreover it feels like pieces of a puzzle coming together in the audience’s eyes. From Laal Singh Chaddha’s childhood to his chemistry with Kareena Kapoor Khan, his days in the Indian Army, bond with Naga Chaitanya and more, Kahani song certainly adds to the excitement for Laal Singh Chaddha. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the music of Kahani has been given by Pritam.

Check out Laal Singh Chaddha’s song Kahani here:

For the uninitiated, Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan and is the official Bollywood adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The movie will also mark Aamir Khan’s third collaboration with Kareena after 3 Idiots and Talaash. Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11 and will witness a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan.

Also Read: Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Aamir Khan & Kareena Kapoor Khan will take you on an extraordinary journey