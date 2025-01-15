Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: Rakesh Roshan recalls being shot after Hrithik Roshan's debut, says underworld wanted actor to work in a film funded by them

This year, Hrithik Roshan’s debut movie Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai completed 25 years after its release. Helmed the Rakesh Roshan, the movie also starred Ameesha Patel as the female lead. The romantic movie made Hrithik so popular that even the underworld approached him to work for them. During an interview, Rakesh Roshan also recalled being shot after his son’s debut. Read on!

Rakesh Roshan’s directorial film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was re-released earlier this year on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday. The romantic movie marks the debut of the Fighter actor. Since it became a massive hit, even people from the underworld wanted to cast Hrithik in a film funded by them.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh Roshan stated that after his son’s big screen debut, he was shot in broad daylight in Mumbai as he was getting out of his office. Despite getting shot with two bullets, the filmmaker drove himself to the hospital and recovered.

Soon after, he came to know that some underworld criminals wanted Hrithik Roshan to work in a film funded by them. But since his dad refused, he had to face the consequences. “I never gave any indication that Hrithik could do a film for them,” the director told the publication adding that he kept putting them off saying Hrithik had no dates.

He was also asked to take dates away from other producers and give it to them. But the dedicated dad and filmmaker refused to do that too. “Once I had committed my son’s dates elsewhere, I refused to give into arm twisting tactics,” stated the Khudgarz maker adding that he never gave in to the demands of the people from the underworld.

He continued that with the kind of tension and fear some of them were due to the situation, they couldn’t do anything creative. Hence, it was close to impossible to work on making a film.

