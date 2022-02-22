Kai Po Che clocks 9 years: 5 moments from Sushant, Rajkummar & Amit's film that left an impact on the audience

Today, Sushant Singh Rajput’s debut film, Kai Po Che clocks 9 years. Kai Po Che is a heartfelt tale about companionship, sorrow, and forgiveness. Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che is more than a mere retelling of Chetan Bhagat's successful novel "The 3 Mistakes of My Life.” Instead, adds a unique viewpoint to the novel's story. The director, meticulously crafted a story about deep and abiding kinship. Three middle-class guys in Ahmedabad, Ishaan, Govind, and Omi, are swept away by events beyond their control. Great horrors emerge, but there is a sense of redemption at the end of all the things.

The movie left a huge impact on its audience. Going back to 2013 when the movie was first released, we remember that whoever went to watch the movie, sang praises of it. The movie was a huge blockbuster hit. All the cast members, be it Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh or Amrita Puri did an exceptional job at bringing their characters to life and moving the audience. As the movie completes 9 years of existence, here are some of the most impactful dialogues of this masterpiece.

1) Tere Sikko Ke Chan Chan Se Mere Hawa Ki Keemat Kam Ho Rahi Hai

This moment from Kai Po Che is without a doubt one of its best. Sushant Singh Rajput forces Rajkummar Rao to leap from a huge height into the water with him, Amit Sadh adds a comedic touch, and the dialogue 'Tere Sikko Ke Chan Chan Se Mere Hawa Ki Keemat Kam Ho Rahi Hai' gives the scene its perfection.

2) Earthquake Scene

Kai Po Che delivers another emotionally charged sequence with the earthquake. On news channels, we all saw the devastating Gujarat earthquake of 2001, and some of us may have even witnessed it firsthand. After the earthquake, Rajkummar Rao's character rushes to his new shop only to find it entirely destroyed, and the way he breaks down is a fantastic performance. His two companions come to his aid right away. That was the charm of their friendship.

3) Sushant’s monologue

While convincing the school authorities to give importance to sports, Sushant's character gives a powerful speech. He says, ’Sports training surf field task limited nahi hai. Bacche life skills be seekte hai. Push kar sakte hai, ek definite goal set kar sakte hai…aur fir yahi bacche bahar jaake asal duniya Mei bhid sakte hai. 100 metre race mei first Dana, maths ya physics mein 100 laane se kam nahi hai.

4) Manja

Soyi taqdire jaga denge, kal ko ambar bhi jhuka denge, haan-haan hai jazba, ho-ho hai jazbaa

Yes, we just had to include this song. Everything about this song - the lyrics, ambiance, acting, montages - is beyond perfect.

5) Climax scene

Amit Sadh returns after completing a prison sentence for accidentally killing SSR in Kai Po Che's climax sequence. Rajkummar Rao takes him to the same location where the three friends planned to start their sports shop and introduces him to his son. SSR's protege Ali has progressed to become an Indian batsman, and the film concludes with him scoring a boundary and Sushant smiling from up high.

