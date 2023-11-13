Kai Po Che star Amit Sadh recalls feeling 'frustrated' for not being able to reach Sushant Singh Rajput

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The film Kai Po Che hit theaters in 2013 and featured actors Amit Sadh, Rajkummar Rao, and Sushant Singh Rajput. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise profoundly affected several Bollywood figures, including his Kai Po Che co-star Amit Sadh. Amit expressed being devastated by the news and has now disclosed feeling let down and agitated due to the inability to contact Sushant.

Amit Sadh on not being able to reach out to Sushant Singh Rajput

During a recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Amit Sadh was asked if he experienced guilt for not contacting Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor responded by saying that he didn't feel guilty, but the inability to contact Sushant left him frustrated. He added, “My disappointment was that there was no way to reach him and that also affected me. Then I realized that you have to be more alert now.”

He further mentioned that now, if his friends don't contact him for an extended period, he makes an effort to check on them by going to their homes directly. He believes that such gestures can prevent unfortunate incidents, and people should be kinder to each other. He also emphasized that the film industry is like a family, acknowledging that disagreements might occur, but any issues within the industry should stay within its confines. “I just feel that the industry should get more agility, there should be more solidarity. Otherwise, there are amazing people,” he added.

He concluded by expressing that individuals in the film industry sometimes share confidential information and lack basic respect for one another. Amit emphasized that if there isn't mutual respect among industry professionals, it's unfair to expect the audience to respect them.

About Kai Po Che

Kai Po Che which was released on 22 February 2013, is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel titled The 3 Mistakes Of My Life, which revolves around three friends aspiring to open a sports shop. It weaves a tale of love, animosity, and profound camaraderie. The film starred Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, and Amit Sadh in the lead roles. The film was helmed by the popular filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Amit Sadh recalls comparisons with Kai Po Che’s Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh; was told ‘aap atak gaye’