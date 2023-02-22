Kai Po Che! turns 10: Abhishek Kapoor drops unseen pics with Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh
Today, Kai Po Che! has clocked 10 years and on this occasion, director Abhishek Kapoor has dropped a special post on Instagram.
Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che! was released in 2023 starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh, Rajkummar Rao and Amrita Puri. The film managed to win hearts with its solid content and power-packed performances. Sushant, who passed away in 2020, made his big Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! Today, the film has clocked 10 years and on this occasion, director Abhishek Kapoor has dropped a special post.
Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh are all smiles in unseen pictures
Abhishek took to Instagram and shared a bunch of unseen pictures with his boys. Some of the pictures are clicked on the set while a few of them are from promotions. Sushant, Rajkummar and Amit are seen flashing their charming smiles in the pictures. Along with the pictures, Abhishek penned a heartfelt note. He thanked everyone for showering love on the film even today.
He called Sushant, Raj and Amit 'exceptional actors'. His post read, "When a movie hits a decade and still finds a place in people’s hearts it gets termed a Classic. I had the good fortune to work with 3 exceptional actors @sushantsinghrajput @rajkummar_rao & @theamitsadh. These boys were just dynamite together, throw in a thespian like @manavkaul and u have a recipe for an explosion that will reverberate a lifetime.. @amupuri thank u for stepping in and giving it that perfect dash spice that pulled the flavour in the most delectable way. Thank you, all of u, from the bottom of my heart. #10yearsofkaipoche." Have a look:
Soon after he shared the post, fans were seen reacting to it. Sandhya Mridul commented, "I loved this film! And all you boys did so good.. Sushant" followed by star emojis. A fan wrote, "Thank you sir for giving us this gem of a movie. Thank you for giving us Sushant Singh Rajput. #SSRForever." Another fan wrote, "Sir - your best movie till date. Flawless. Super proud of you then, now and forever."
Work front
Sushant's last film Dil Bechara was released after he passed away. It starred Sanjana Sanghi. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao is busy shooting for Mr and Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor while Amit wrapped up his next Pune Highway recently.
