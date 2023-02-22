Kai Po Che! turns 10: Abhishek Kapoor drops unseen pics with Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh

Abhishek Kapoor 's Kai Po Che! was released in 2023 starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Amit Sadh, Rajkummar Rao and Amrita Puri. The film managed to win hearts with its solid content and power-packed performances. Sushant, who passed away in 2020, made his big Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! Today, the film has clocked 10 years and on this occasion, director Abhishek Kapoor has dropped a special post.

Abhishek took to Instagram and shared a bunch of unseen pictures with his boys. Some of the pictures are clicked on the set while a few of them are from promotions. Sushant, Rajkummar and Amit are seen flashing their charming smiles in the pictures. Along with the pictures, Abhishek penned a heartfelt note. He thanked everyone for showering love on the film even today.

He called Sushant, Raj and Amit 'exceptional actors'. His post read, "When a movie hits a decade and still finds a place in people’s hearts it gets termed a Classic. I had the good fortune to work with 3 exceptional actors @sushantsinghrajput @rajkummar_rao & @theamitsadh. These boys were just dynamite together, throw in a thespian like @manavkaul and u have a recipe for an explosion that will reverberate a lifetime.. @amupuri thank u for stepping in and giving it that perfect dash spice that pulled the flavour in the most delectable way. Thank you, all of u, from the bottom of my heart. #10yearsofkaipoche." Have a look: