Kailash Kher opens up on facing rejections in his 15 year music career and how it led to suicidal thoughts

In a recent interview, Kailash Kher opened up on his initial struggle and the low points of his life. Read on to know more.

Over the years, Kailash Kher has made headlines for various reasons. From his super hit tracks to the Me Too movement, the singer has been at at the centre of various issues. Today, Kailash Kher has come a long way ever since he his super hit single 'Teri Deewani'. The song's success opened multiple doors for Kailash and there has been no looking back ever since. In a recent interview with TOI, the singer opened up on his initial struggle and the low points of his life.

He said while success came with its fair share of failures, there came a point when he could not handle it and tried to drastic steps. Establishing himself in a new city like Mumbai was not at all easy. He said, "When I came to Mumbai, I faced a lot of rejections. I was so dejected in life that I even tried to kill myself."

However, we went on to reveal, that ultimately there was a time when he couldn't lose anything and in fact that became the turning point in his life. He said, "I had lost everything and had nothing else to lose and that is what inspired me." Revealing the mantra he follows, Kher added, "Jo toot kar bana, jise maut ne jana, wo aur kya toote, wo aur kya mare (No one can break a person who has become successful by thriving and surviving the consistent defeats)." \

Despite the pandemic in place, Kailash Kher is back to performing and recently enthralled the crowds at the Darjeeling Hill Marathon.

Credits :TOI

