Kajol, Aamir Khan’s PIC from Salaam Venky screening reminds fans of Fanaa, leaves them nostalgic

Kajol and Vishal Jethwa have been promoting their upcoming movie Salaam Venky in full swing since the last few days. Kajol made heads turn during the promotions owing to her fashionable outfits and looks. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers of Salaam Venky arranged a special screening of the film for its cast and crew members, and some guests from the film industry. Kajol arrived at the venue, and exuded elegance in a gray and maroon saree. Also present for the screening, was Aamir Khan, who has a cameo role in the Revathi directorial. Kajol shares a picture with Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan looked dapper in a black t-shirt layered with denim jacket, and matching trousers. He sported salt n pepper hair and beard, and was seen with glasses on. For the movie’s screening, Aamir sat in between Kajol and Vishal Jethwa. Kajol shared a picture on her Instagram in which she, Aamir and Vishal can be seen giving the thumbs up sign. The trio is all smiles for the picture, and sharing the snap, Kajol wrote, “It’s a big thumpsup from #TeamSalaamVenky #SalaamVenky.” The picture has left fans nostalgic, and they were reminded of Aamir and Kajol starrer Fanaa. Fanaa was released in 2006, and fans were elated to see Kajol and Aamir Khan together after 16 years. While one fan commented, “So good to see you and Aamir khan together after agesss fills my heart with happiness, and gives me nostalgia. #fanaa love you bothhhhh,” another one wrote, “omg zooni & Rehan back.” Check out the post below.

Kajol on Aamir Khan’s best quality as an actor While speaking with Pinkvilla, Kajol revealed that she has immense respect for him as an actor. “And I think the great thing about him as an actor is that he has managed somehow, and I think worked very very hard, to not get stylised. There is nothing called a 'typical' Aamir Khan film. There are no typical 'Aamir' things that you are looking for in every film, besides the fact that it is going to be a good film,” she said. Helmed by Revathi, Salaam Venky will release in theatres on December 9. Apart from Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, the film also stars Aahana Kumra, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Anant Mahadevan.

