Kajol adds Gudi Padwa twist to Ajay Devgn's birthday wish, proves they're made for each other

It is Ajay Devgn’s birthday today and the actor has turned 53. Needless to say, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor has been inundated with best wishes from his fans across the world. Besides, Ajay’s loved ones are also not leaving any stone unturned to make the superstar’s day special and several celebs have also taken to their respective social media to shower birthday love on him. Amid this, Kajol’s birthday post for the Bhuj: The Pride of India actor is winning hearts.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared a pic of herself with Ajay from one of their photoshoots. In the pic, the power couple was seen twinning in hues of blue. Ajay had worn a black shirt with a royal blue coat. On the other hand, Kajol was seen holding on to him and looked radian in her dark blue coloured, shimmery, shoulderless outfit. In the caption, Kajol came up with the quirkiest way to wish her better half. She shared a glimpse of her conversation with Ajay and wrote, “Me:- Gudi Padwa neet bol gadhwa! Ajay:- Happy Birthday to bol de. @ajaydevgn #happynavratri #gudipadwa #happybirthday”.

Take a look at Kajol’s birthday wish for Ajay Devgn:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ajay Devgn is currently looking forward to the release of his much anticipated movie Runway 34 with Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from this, Ajay has some interesting projects in the pipeline including Amit Sharma's directorial Maidaan, Bholaa which is the official Bollywood adaptation of the Tamil action thriller Kaithi and the much awaited Drishyam 2 with Tabu.

