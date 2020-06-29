Kajol & Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa REVEALS she is still discovering the 'real Nysa' & why haters don't matter

In a recent video titled 'Quarantine Tapes', mother-daughter duo Nysa Devgn and Kajol have come together to share their thoughts on everything under the sun. Check it out below.

Bollywood star kids have always garnered attention for various reasons. One of them is Kajol & 's daughter, , who often takes social media by storm. In a recent video titled 'Quarantine Tapes' shared by a certain Pearl Malik, Nysa and Kajol have come together to share their thoughts. Nysa opens up on being noticed and how she is still discovering herself. The video is a montage of paparazzi shots, childhood videos and some fun moments with her parents. Kajol and Nysa have also given their voice overs as they open up about a variety of things.

The video starts off with Nysa, who says, "I mean full disclosure, the real Nysa is someone am still trying to figure out right now. I think when you are at this age, you understand something new about yourself every day. Self discovery is pretty much the most important part of being a teenager. Staying in a constant state of self-improvement."

She goes on to speak about the attention she gets in public. "Especially growing up with the attention, even though my parents pretty much made me blind to it, there was no concept of me understanding why people knew who they were," Nysa said. She also revealed the advice she has received from her father over the years. "One of the pieces of advice that my dad gave me was my silence made me complicit. He always made me believe that I can do anything if I work hard for it. I always feel that whatever I do, it reflects back on my parents and my every mood is under a magnifying glass. Honestly for all the haters out there, there are so many people who say such nice, sweet things about me that I don’t even feel like I really deserve," Nysa concluded.

Kajol also reflected on her relationship with her daughter and revealed how proud she feels about Nysa. “I think me and my mom are very much like each other. She’s way more chill than I think she would ever admit. I know that both of us are really loud and that both of us don’t really have a filter," Nysa points out in the video.

