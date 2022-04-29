Kajol is all smiles as she enjoys brunch date with sister Tanishaa Mukerji, mom Tanuja & sis-in-law Neelam; PIC

Kajol is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. She has proved her acting prowess in movies such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, and others. Apart from being an amazing professional, she loves to enjoy some quality time with her family as well. Speaking of which, on Thursday, the actress went for a brunch date with her sister Tanishaa Mukerji, mother Tanuja, and Ajay Devgn's sister Neelam Devgn Gandhi.

In the photo, Kajol can be seen enjoying brunch with Tanishaa, Tanuja, and Neelam Devgn Gandhi. They also smiled for an adorable selfie. Tanishaa shared the photo on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Brunchin! So what if it’s Thursday! Start the weekend early!” As soon as she posted the photo, fans rushed to drop sweet comments in the comment section. A fan wrote, “All are shining so bright.” Another fan commented, “Very sweet family.”

Take a look:

Speaking about her professional caree, Kajol was last seen in the 2021 film, Tribhanga, in which, she played the role of Anuradha Apte co-starring Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Tribhanga marked her digital debut and is directed by Renuka Shahane. Prior to that, she featured in the short film Devi which also featured Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre, and Rama Joshi.

In addition to this, she will next star in Salaam Venky, directed by Revathi. The film is reportedly centered around a true story of a woman and the challenges she faces in life.

