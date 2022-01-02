Kajol amps up her airport look with a vibrant yellow shawl, looks classy in casuals; PICS

Kajol was a diva, is a diva and will continue to be one. Even today she makes heads turn when she posts a picture of her on her social media. Her million-dollar smile can make fans skip a heartbeat even today. Well, the actress was spotted at the airport today and all it took her to make a fashion statement was to wrap a vibrant yellow shawl around her. Indeed, all eyes were on her and she looked classy and stylish at the same time.

In the pictures, we can see Kajol wearing beige coloured pants and she wrapped a yellow coloured shawl with a blue abstract print on it hence the colour of her top is not visible. She tied a high ponytail and completed her look with white sports shoes. Kajol wore white nerdy glasses and held a baby pink coloured handbag. She even wore a white coloured mask with several colours on it. The Tribhanga actress did not stop to pose and kept moving towards her car as the paps kept clicking her.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was last seen in a web film titled Tribhanga alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Prior to that, she featured in the short film Devi. Now, she is gearing up to star in the movie titled 'The Last Hurrah’ helmed by acclaimed veteran Revathi. While announcing the movie on social media, Kajol said, “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called 'The Last Hurrah'. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a “Yipppeee” please?”

