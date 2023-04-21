Kajol and Ajay Devgn arrive together at Yash Chopra’s house for Pamela Chopra’s prayer meet; WATCH

Yesterday was a sad day for the Chopras as Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra passed away in the morning. She was reportedly hospitalised for a long time and breathed her last in Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. Yesterday a lot of Bollywood celebrities arrived at Yash Chopra’s house to pay their last respects to Pamela. Today several actors came to pay their last respects including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan. Now Kajol and Ajay Devgn arrived to mourn the demise.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn arrive at Yash Chopra’s house

Kajol and Ajay Devgn arrived together to mourn the demise of Yash Chopra’s wife Pamela Chopra. The couple was snapped walking to the entrance gate of the Chopra mansion. In the evening today, two other popular couples of Bollywood namely Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani and Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan too paid their visit to pay their last respects.

Check it out:

Pamela Chopra passed away at the age of 74. She breathed her last today at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital today where she was admitted for the past 15 days due to age-related issues. She was an Indian playback singer, who had sung several film songs for her husband Yash Chopra’s films- right from Kabhie Kabhie to Mujhse Dosti Karoge! She was recently seen in Netflix’s documentary The Romantics, in which she was seen talking about her husband's journey as a director.

ALSO READ: Aditya Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra passes away at 74