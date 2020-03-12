Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgn is a sight to behold in her golden outfit & we are in awe; See Pic

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kajol shares beautiful pictures of daughter Nysa Devgn and we can’t get enough of the young lady’s panache. Take a look

Kajol and ’s are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and they two never fails to give major couple goals to the millennials. As much as we love them, it is always a delight to get a sneak peek of their family. While their son Yug seems to be a camera shy kid, their daughter Nysa looks like a star in the making and she has proved it time and again. The young lady is currently studying in Singapore and looks like mommy Kajol is missing her princess.

The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress shared some new pictures of her beautiful daughter and it is breaking the internet for all the right reasons. In the pictures, Nysa is seen dressed in a golden lehenga which was paired with an embellished, sequined blouse and a golden ruffle dupatta. She was seen posing happily for the camera and her flawless smile stuck the right chord with our hearts. Interestingly, Nysa was looking like a spitting image of her mother in the pictures as she has a similar poise and panache like Kajol. The diva captioned the pics as, “In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill. Thank u for being mine. #babygirl #allmine #smilemore.”

Take a look at Kajol’s daughter ’s recent pics:

To note, Nysa has often been in the headlines for being trolled by the netizens. However, Kajol, being a doting mother that she is, always came to her defence and shut the trolls. In fact, Kajol, in an interview with Pinkvilla, also spoke about disheartening it is to see her daughter getting trolled on social media. “I think it is horrible. As parents, you want to protect your children always. So, when something like this happens, when she is trolled, it is disheartening,” she added.

Credits :Instagram

Read More