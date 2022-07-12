Kajol and Ajay Devgn's darling daughter Nysa Devgan is NEW fashion queen & these pics are proof; Check

Nysa Devgan, daughter of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol has mostly stayed away from the glamour world. Shei is one of the most popular star kids on the block. She has not entered the big and glamorous world of showbiz yet. However, that has certainly not kept her away from the limelight. She is often photographed by the media, whenever she steps out in the dream city of Mumbai. Moreover, despite having a private account on Instagram, Nysa is quite popular on the social media platform. Every now and then her photos keep surfacing online, as and when they are posted by her friends and close ones.

Speaking of which, some new photos of Nysa is being circulated with her friends, having the best time. In some photos, the star kid can be seen having fun with her friends. To note, Nysa's friend Orhan Awatramani recently shared pictures with her from their luxurious trip to Spain.

Check photo here:

Meanwhile, recently Janhvi Kapoor shared a couple of pictures from her trip to Amsterdam and she posed with Nysa Devgan in those pictures. A few days back, Nysa was spotted at the airport with her mom Kajol and her brother Yug. The trio even posed for pictures in front of the paparazzi. Nysa also attended the wedding reception of singer Kanika Kapoor in London, and her photos in a stunning pink bodycon gown soon went viral on social media. As we said, though Nysa isn’t a part of the showbiz yet, she is always in the limelight!

ALSO READ: Nysa Devgan looks chic in new PICS from Spain vacation, spends quality time with her best friends