Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa Devgan cuts a delicious cake; Celebrates 20th birthday with family-VIDEO

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are proud parents to two children- daughter Nysa Devgan, and son Yug. Nysa is among the most popular star kids of B-Town, and she already has a number of fan pages dedicated to her on Instagram. With such a huge following already, it’s no surprise that her pictures and videos go viral in no time! Nysa is often spotted partying with her friends, and her fans can’t get enough of Nysa’s pictures. Nysa turned 20 years old yesterday, and looks like she celebrated her birthday with her family members.

Nysa celebrates her 20th birthday with Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Tanishaa Mukerji and other family members

Yesterday, Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji shared a video on her Instagram stories, giving us a glimpse into Nysa Devgan’s birthday celebrations. In the video, Nysa is seen cutting the birthday cake, while she is surrounded by her family members who sing the happy birthday song for her. Nysa opted for a casual chic look as she celebrated her birthday at home. She wore an olive green top with white pants, and left her hair open. Standing next to her, is her father Ajay Devgn, as well as her grandmother Veena Devgan. Nysa cuts a delicious-looking chocolate cake, which is in the numerical shape of ‘20’. The joy on Nysa’s face is quite evident!

Sharing the video, Tanishaa captioned it, “Happy birthday my baby girl @nysadevgan.” Check out the video below!

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s birthday wish for their daughter Nysa Devgan

Meanwhile, yesterday, Ajay Devgn and Kajol shared the loveliest posts for Nysa on her 20th birthday. Ajay Devgn shared a collage of pictures in which he is seen posing with Nysa. “#FatherofMyPride Happy birthday baby,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Kajol also shared a picture with Nysa. They are both seen enjoying a candid moment and laughing out loud. “This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever!#daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow,” wrote Kajol.

