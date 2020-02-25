Kajol and Ajay Devgn's fun banter while clicking a selfie is every husband and wife ever; Check it out

Ajay Devgn has his own way of clicking a selfie and Kajol's recent post reveals that their fun banter is exactly like every husband and wife ever.

Kajol and celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary yesterday. The couple tied the knot on February 24 in 1999 for a happily ever after. After 22 years of togetherness, Kajol and Ajay are still one of the quirkiest couples in B-Town. Ajay's sarcasm and Kajol's witty comebacks prove how they're like every husband and wife ever. Recently, Kajol shared a beautiful picture of herself on her Instagram handle. Indeed, she looks pretty but her caption wins the brownie points.

In her caption, Kajol revealed the short funny banter she had with hubby Ajay Devgn while getting the picture clicked. Being the usual mushy wife, Kajol requested Ajay for a selfie while the latter asked her to sit and said that he'd click it for her. Kajol explained that a selfie involves both of them in the frame but Ajay Devgn has his own version of clicking a selfie where only Kajol is seen in the picture.

"Me: Baby let's take a selfie na. Hubby: Go sit there I will take it. Me: Selfie means both of us together and someone in the pic clicks it. His answer", she writes in her caption. Kajol looks like a natural beauty in the picture shared by her. Dressed in a white top and brown skirt, she is sitting by the stairs and posing for the camera.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol and Ajay Devgn were last seen together on the celluloid in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that released on January 10, 2020. It is touted as one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood and reunites the couple on the screen 12 years after their last film together which was titled U Me Aur Hum. Ajay Devgn is now gearing up for his next release Bhuj: The Pride Of India while Kajol will be seen in Devi.

