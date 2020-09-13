  1. Home
Kajol and Ajay Devgn's son Yug celebrates birthday by planting saplings, doting parents share adorable posts

Today, Kajol and Ajay Devgn's son Yug turns 10 and to celebrate his birthday, the young one made a remarkable contribution to make his birthday a memorable one.
Kajol and Ajay Devgn's children, Nysa and Yug, often generate a lot of buzz on social media. While Nysa is away studying in Singapore, Yug is still in school and continues to be in Mumbai with his parents. Today, Yug turns 10 and to celebrate his birthday, the young one made a remarkable contribution to make his birthday a memorable one. Doting dad Ajay Devgn took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Yug's birthday celebration amid this ongoing pandemic. 

Sharing two adorable photos of him, Ajay Devgn revealed that Yug planed a sapling on his 10th birthday. In the photos, Yug can be seen digging out the mud and then carefully planting the sapling. "Working towards a Green tomorrow. Cannot ask for more. Happy Birthday Yug. And, lots more to come," Ajay captioned his photos.

Mum Kajol, who is currently in Singapore with daughter Nysa, shared an uber cool video of Yug from the swimming pool. The slow motion, reverse video suggests that Yug is completely a water baby. Sharing the video, Kajol wrote, "I know nothing I know everything “- Yug Devgan Happy 10th birthday to my little Buddha . Miss u more than I can say." 

Take a look at Ajay Devgn and Kajol's birthday posts for Yug on his 10th birthday:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Working towards a Green tomorrow. Cannot ask for more. Happy Birthday Yug. And, lots more to come.

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on

Unlike Nysa, who is spotted rarely in Mumbai, Yug is often seen cycling and playing in the bylanes near his residence in Mumbai's suburbs. Here's wishing Yug Devgan a very Happy Birthday!   

