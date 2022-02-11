Kajol and Revathy join hands for 'unbelievably true story' Salaam Venky as film goes on floors.

Kajol, who has taken the off-beaten path and is doing films and stories on strong, fierce and relatable women, is once more gearing up to deliver a strong film. This time around, Kajol is teaming up with actress Revathy and the duo announced their film titled Salaam Venky. Based on a true story, filming for the project has already kickstarted.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared the news with photos from the film's set which will be directed by Revathy. The actress wrote, "Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you @revathyasha @suurajsinngh @shra_agrawal @varsha.kukreja.in @bliveprod @take_23_studios."

Take a look at Kajol's post:

Producer Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja are bankrolling the film and the team has kickstarted the film's first schedule. It is inspired by an unbelievably true story and real characters that revolves around a praiseworthy mother, who battled the most difficult circumstances. While the other details of the film are under wraps, we are sure Kajol and Revathy will bring something substantial to the screen.

Kajol's sister Tanisha was all praise for the film announcement as she commented, "My golden girls everything u do is gold baby ! All the best!!!" Fans were also ecstatic about the collaboration as one of the commented, "Revathy is one of the best director you work with (sic)."

ALSO READ: Kajol tests COVID-19 positive; Turns to daughter Nysa's 'sweetest smile' photo in trying times