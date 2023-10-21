Kajol arrives for Durga Puja celebration with son Yug; Rani Mukerji shines in a lovely saree-VIDEO

The auspicious festival of Durga Puja has been going on right now and people are celebrating it across the nation. Celebrities such as Kajol and Rani Mukerji were recently spotted in the city for Puja. While Kajol was accompanied by her son Yug, Rani was seen sporting a lovely saree on the auspicious occasion. Let's find out more about it.

Kajol arrives with son Yug for Durga Puja

Today, October 21st, marks the seventh day of Durga Puja. On this auspicious day, Kajol was spotted in the city with her son Yug as they went for Puja. Donning a magenta Saree, the DDLJ actress was seen going inside a Pandal with her son as she was surrounded by a crowd.

Check out the video!

Rani Mukerji was also spotted in town

On Saptami (7th day of Durga Puja), Rani Mukerji was also spotted as she went out to perform puja. Donned in a golden saree, the Bunty Aur Babli actress looked stunning as she waved at her fans in front of the idols.

Check out the video!

Kajol and Rani Mukerji on the work front

Kajol was recently seen in the legal thriller web series The Trial in which she played the role of a lawyer. Based on the American legal drama The Good Wide, the series marked her foray into the digital space. Upon release, both the series and her performance were well received. She also appeared in one of the segments of the OTT anthology film Lust Stories. The actress is doing the maiden production venture of Kriti Sanon titled Do Patti to be helmed by Kanika Dhillon. Apart from these, she is also doing a film called Sarzameen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Rani, on the other hand, was last seen in the legal drama Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway directed by Ashima Chibbar. The film was based on a true incident of an Indian couple whose children were taken by Norwegian authorities; Rani received praise for her performance in it.

