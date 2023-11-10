Kajol asks daughter Nysa to ‘check her attitude’; what happened NEXT will leave you in splits

Kajol made her debut in the 1990s and starred in several films with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… being some of her iconic works. On the personal front, the actress is a doting mother to her children Nysa and Yug. Kajol, who is known for her witty nature, recently took a fun jibe at her daughter and asked her to keep a check on her attitude. Her daughter gave a fun reply to it and the hilarious banter will surely leave you in splits. Have a look inside.

Well played, well played: Kajol shares hilarious banter with daughter Nysa

Taking to her Instagram stories this morning, the My Name Is Khan actress shared a pun-intended note for her daughter Nysa and asked her to keep her attitude in check. She also shared Nysa’s witty response to her fun sarcastic remark.

“I told my daughter to check her attitude and she looked at me and said, 'For complaints about attitude please contact the manufacturer.' Well played, well played!” read the note by Kajol. Take a look below!

Nysa has learned from her own experience: Kajol on her daughter dealing with paparazzi

During an interview with NDTV earlier, Kajol had opined on how her daughter deals with the paparazzi culture and said that she is learning from her own experience. Kajol said that she has been handling things extremely well and with more grace and dignity than she herself would have.

Discussing the same at length, the actress also added that both her children are learning through experience and it cannot be greater than what the doting mother would teach them

Work front of Kajol

Having debuted with Bekhudi, Kajol proceeded to star in several films including Dilwale, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, Fanaa, and many more.

Up next, the actress will be reuniting with Kriti Sanon in the film Do Patti after an eight-year-long hiatus after having starred in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dilwale together. Do Patti is said to be a mystery thriller project, and will also mark Kriti Sanon’s debut as a producer.

