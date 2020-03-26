Kajol asks her fans for best ideas to chill at home and shares her throwback photo from Sapnay

During this quarantine period, Kajol has shared a throwback picture from the song Ek Bagiya Mein from the 1997 film Sapnay for fans.

Coronavirus has been declared as the pandemic by the World Health Organisation and it has created a panic like situation in India as well. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in India for the next 21 days. He has urged citizens to stay indoors and observe social distancing. While celebrities are doing their bit by staying indoors they are requesting fans also to do the same. Some Bollywood celebrities like , Kartik Aaryan, , and others are having a gala time and using this quarantine period to do their best at home.

While the majority of the celebrities have been sharing videos and photos of what they are up to during this quarantine period, Kajol has shared a throwback picture from the song Ek Bagiya Mein from the 1997 film Sapnay. The actress who is chilling at home, is all set to interact with fans. Sharing the picture, Kajol wrote, "Hey there how you doin? Give me ur best ideas of chilling at home, I'll repost the most interesting ones on my insta stories. #ThrowbackThursday #WaveAndSmile #ChillStories #Quarantine #Day2." Well, it is indeed an interesting way to engage with your fans and chill with them through social media during this time.

(Also Read: Kajol shares a hilarious meme from DDLJ as she spreads awareness about Coronavirus)

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kajol was last seen in starrer period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie featured Ajay in the titular role of Tanaji Malusare while Kajol was seen as his wife Savitri Malusare. The Om Raut directorial also featured and Sharad Kelkar in key roles and enjoyed a golden run at the box office.

Check out Kajol's post here:

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More