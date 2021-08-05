Kajol believes in enjoying her birthday to the ‘fullest’: I try to keep myself free for at least a week

Kajol is one of the well-known stars of the Hindi film industry. The actress, who turned a year old, said that she is “big on birthdays” and loves to enjoy her day to the fullest. Though she’s upset about not being able to call her loved ones over, Kajol “spaced it out” and met her friends over the week.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kajol said, “I love my birthday. I try to keep myself free for at least a week so that I can really enjoy the day to its fullest. I’m not working today either.” Kajol flew to Singapore with daughter, Nysa Devgan, who resumed college there post COVID-19 first wave. After over six months, she returned to Mumbai and resumed her work two weeks back. Though she enjoyed her time with daughter, Kajol said she was “dying to return to Mumbai by the end of it”. Elated to be back, Kajol said she had gone through long periods of not working and have always been quite okay with it. However, for the first time in two-and-a-half years, she was missing work.

On the professional front, there were speculations that Kajol was roped in for Rajkumar Hirani’s next. Clearing the air, she said, “They haven’t approached me yet. I’m reading and listening to scripts and virtually meeting people to hear ideas. But I haven’t locked anything as of now.” Speaking about the work front, Kajol was recently seen in a web film titled Tribhanga which was a trilingual family drama that was helmed by Renuka Shahane.

Also Read: Kajol gives a glimpse of her pre birthday celebration with Tanuja & Tanishaa and it’s all about happy faces

