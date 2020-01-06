Kajol believes pay parity in Bollywood has to do with the 'economics' of the entertainment industry

Opening about pay parity Kajol said that she doesn't pay much attention to pay parity. She believes that it has to do with the economics of the industry.

After Helicopter Eela, Kajol is all geared up for the release of her upcoming historic film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actress will portray the role of Savitribai Malusare, wife of Tanaji Malusare which is portrayed by her real husband and actor . The most common topic that is doing rounds in the film industry is about pay parity. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to , everyone has been speaking about female actors being paid less than male actors.

Opening about pay parity Kajol said to Mid Day that she doesn't pay much attention to pay parity. She believes that it [wage gap] has to do with the economics of the industry. Kajol further said, "Audience has been changing in the past few years. Slowly but surely, things are getting better. Filmmakers are making films on all kinds of subjects and they are working. The audience needs to let a women-oriented film earn Rs 200-300 crore.” On pay parity, Kareena had said that she would love to get paid as much as her male co-stars though, while had said, "I always felt like I deserved a little bit more but I only got this much."

Talking about Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars , Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Neha Sharma, Nissar Khan and others in crucial roles. The movie is also Ajay's 100th film and the actor has shared his gratitude towards fans. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 10th January 2020. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, who was the military leader of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

