Kajol buys 2 new swanky flats worth Rs 11.95 crore in Mumbai: Reports

Actress Kajol has recently purchased two new flats in Mumbai, as reported. The flats are worth Rs 11.95 crore and are near to her Shiv Shakti bungalow in Juhu. Well, the news was shared by Squarefeatindia.com which also revealed that the flats are located on the 10th floor. However, there is no confirmation from the actress's side. To note, the actress has teamed up with actress Revathy and the duo announced their film titled Salaam Venky. Based on a true story, shooting for the project has already started.

Coming back to the flats, the above-mentioned portal claims that the carpet area of both the flats is around 2,000 sq ft. The building which Kajol has purchased is on the same road as her current bungalow, Shiv Shakti. Reportedly, in May 2021, Ajay had also bought a sprawling bungalow in Juhu for around Rs 60 crore. The bungalow is spread across 590 sq yards and it is also not far from Shiv Shakti.

Kajol had shared the news with photos from the film's set which will be directed by Revathy. She wrote, "Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you @revathyasha @suurajsinngh @shra_agrawal @varsha.kukreja.in @bliveprod @take_23_studios."

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Tribhanga. Kajol played the role of Anuradha Apte and it also featured Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi, Manav Gohil, Kunaal Roy Kapur and others.

Also Read: Kajol and Revathy join hands for 'unbelievably true story' Salaam Venky as film goes on floors