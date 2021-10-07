Kajol can’t keep calm as she collaborates with Revathy for The Last Hurrah

Kajol has been one actress who is known for her versatility and her filmography. While she was last in Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior along with her OTT debut Tribhanga, Kajol is now making the headlines for her upcoming project. To note, the My Name Is Khan is set to collaborate with veteran actress Revathi for The Last Hurrah and the actress can’t keep calm about their first collaboration. In fact, Kajol shared the news on social media as shared a pic with Revathy.

Calling it an inspiring story, Kajol captioned the image as, “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called 'The Last Hurrah'. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a “Yipppeee” please?” Talking about it, the actress said, “When I heard the story of The Last Hurrah, I could instantly connect with Sujata and I thought her journey was incredibly inspiring. I think it's a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths”.

On the other hand, Revathy is all praises for Kajol and revealed that she was the first choice for the film. “Sujata's journey in The Last Hurrah is extremely close to my heart. It's not only relatable but also inspiring. When Suuraj, Shraddha and I were discussing this film, Kajol was the first person who came to our mind. Her soft yet energetic eyes and her beautiful smile will make you believe that anything is possible and that is exactly how Sujata is. I am very excited for this collaboration and to be working with Kajol for this ‘heartening story’,” she added.

