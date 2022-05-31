Kajol can’t stop smiling as she poses with kids Nysa Devgan & Yug at the airport; PICS

Kajol and her children Nysa Devgan and Yug were clicked at the airport a few moments back. The actress posed happily with her two children as the paparazzi clicked them from a distance. The trio was seen opting for comfortable yet casual wear for their flight tonight. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham actress wore a full-sleeved black top with similar-hued trousers. She teamed it up with a pair of dark brown boots. Kajol also wore a pair of shades and kept her hair open while she adorned a minimal makeup look. On the other hand, Nysa Devgan was seen wearing a gray-coloured sweatshirt with baggy denim pants. The star kid kept her hair open. She also wore a black mouth mask and wrapped it up with a pair of white sneakers. Coming to Yug, he was seen wearing a white hoodie with a pair of black trousers and a mouth mask too. They posed together and smiled at the cameras while the shutterbugs photographed them. Kajol, Nysa Devgan, and Yug clicked at airport:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in the movie Tribhanga alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

Nysa Devgan has not made her Bollywood debut yet. However, Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s elder daughter Nysa, is certainly in the spotlight. Despite having a private account on Instagram, she is quite popular on social media space. Every now and then, her pictures surface on the platform and they go viral in no time, while fans swoon over them. A few days back, Nysa took the internet by storm as she was seen attending singer Kanika Kapoor’s wedding reception in London. Nysa looked breathtaking as she donned a body-hugging pink gown, showcasing that she’s quite the fashionista in the making.