Kajol captures the stunning city of Moscow at night; Says ‘No, it’s not a set’ in happy selfie

Kajol is very active on social media and always shares updates about herself with fans. Recently, her film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge had completed 26 years and she shared the iconic train scene from the film. Her post grabbed everyone’s attention and she was trolled for sharing amid the ongoing Aryan Khan controversy. The film is still one of the most-watched romantic dramas. To note, the actress is currently vacationing in Moscow. The actress has been sharing a lot of pictures from her trip.

On Sunday, Kajol took to her official Instagram handle and shared a colourful picture as she posed for a selfie in front of the famous Red Square. She wrote, “No it’s not a set. It’s all natural #beautifulcity #justasitis,” as the captioned of the post. The actress was seen in a white sweater with a pair of sunglasses on her head. In the photo, she also tagged assistant director Daanish Gandhi. He is also the nephew of Kajol's husband, Ajay Devgn.

Kajol also took to Instagram stories to show how her hotel had welcomed her with some chocolates. Earlier, Kajol had shared another picture from a restaurant in Moscow. “Spacibo Russia,” she wrote with it.

Take a look at the post here:

Earlier this week, Kajol had shared a photo with her daughter Nysa and mentioned that she missed her. “Miss u baby girl,” she wrote with the post. On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Revathy's directorial ‘The Last Hurrah’. The film is reportedly inspired by a true story and real-life characters.

Also Read: Kajol misses her ‘Baby girl’ Nysa & gives a glimpse of their strong bond; See PIC