Kajol celebrates 24 years of Ishq with a special video; Says ‘All is fair in love, war & 90s movies’

Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla and Aamir Khan starrer Ishq have completed 24 years today. The film was popular for its funny scenes especially Aamir and Ajay’s pipe walking. The comedy romantic drama was directed by Indra Kumar and also stars Dalip Tahil, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, Johnny Lever and Mohan Joshi in supporting roles. The film became the year's third highest-grossing movie. You will be surprised to know that Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit were offered the roles of Kajol and Juhi Chawla, respectively, but they declined to work.

On this day, Kajol shared a video on her Instagram and wrote, “All is fair in love, war & 90s movies. #24YearsOfIshq.” Juhi Chawla also took to her Instagram and shared a poster of Ishq. She writes, “24 Years of Ishq Today !! Just like in the film ..How much we laughed , how much I cried , how much we fought !!! what an absolutely delightful roller coaster ride were the 3 years of the making of Ishq ..!!!! absolutely delightfully action packed !! Thank you God , Director Induji .. my co-stars Aamir, Kajol & Ajay and one of the best producers ever , Gordhan Tanwani.”

As soon as Juhi shared the post, fans started dropping comments. One of the fans wrote, “Hope to see you and Kajol in a movie one day together again. you two are the best.”

Take a look at the posts here:

Recently, actor Ajay Devgn had completed 30 years in the industry. Kajol had shared a throwback picture from their photoshoot and wrote, "Completing 30 years, 3 decades and god knows how many countless hours before that in cinema @ajaydevgn. With the same quiet steady dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry . Respect always. Keep on rocking!"

Also Read: Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji tests positive for Covid 19, says she's currently isolating