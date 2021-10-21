As Kajol celebrates 26 years of DDLJ, fans of Shah Rukh Khan troll actress for not supporting ‘best friend’

Yesterday, on 20th October, the popular Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge starring the much-loved pair Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol clocked 26 years. On the occasion, Kajol took to her social media space and posted a video featuring a scene from the film, to mark the day. However, fans of the Badshaah of Bollywood seemed rather upset with this act, and trolled Kajol for not supporting her ‘best friend’ following Shah Rukh’s son, Aryan Khan’s arrest in the ongoing Cruise Drugs Case.

Yesterday, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and posted the iconic train scene of Raj and Simran from DDLJ, to mark 26 years since the release of the film. Sharing the video, Kajol captioned it, “Simran caught the train 26years back and we are still thanking everyone for all this love..#26YearsOfDDLJ”. However, the post did not go down well with the fans of Shah Rukh Khan, who took to the comments section to express their disappointment with the actress for not extending her support to the actor in a complex time. It should be noted that many actors and celebrities from the entertainment industry like Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan, Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta, et al have expressed solidarity with SRK on social media recently.

One user wrote, “Samiran, Raj is not in a good mood, help him,” while another fan’s comment read, “Sorry But Why Don’t You Support SRK?”. A third fan commented, “I hoped that you would stand with SRK in this hard times ,,,, but We didn’t see anything from your side at least in social media … I was your fan ma’m but now...". Another disheartened and upset fan expressed, “If your PR team did this, Shame. If you yourself posted this, Hurt! Your Best Friend is going through a lot right now, You post about this now when Aryan’s bail is rejected..? What’s wrong with you..?

Take a look:

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau during a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai, earlier this month. The star kid has been struggling to get bail in the case ever since. Adding to his woes, his bail plea was once again rejected by the Sessions Court on Wednesday, and his custody has been reportedly extended till 30th October by a special NDPS court. This afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan was seen making his way to Arthur Road Jail to meet Aryan for the first time since his arrest.

