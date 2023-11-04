Kajol celebrates 29 years of Udhaar Ki Zindagi; calls it 'turning point' in her career and life

Kajol has enjoyed a career which is very rare for an actress in Bollywood. She has proven her mantle as a performer by being part of some of the most successful films of all time. Recently, the DDLJ actress took to social media to remember 29 years of one of her lesser-known works called Udhaar Ki Zindagi. Here's what she wrote about it.

Kajol 29 years of her film Udhaar Ki Zindagi

Today, on November 4th, Kajol took to her Instagram to celebrate 29 years of one of her lesser-known films from the 1990s called Udhaar Ki Zindagi. Stating that most people don't remember the film, she said: "But for me, it will always be a turning point in my career and my life." The actress further said that she was "burnt out" and had given too much of herself into her profession.

So at the age of 20, Kajol stated that she took an "executive decision." She said, "I took an executive decision at the great old age of 20 and decided that I deserve a break and a better pace of work."

After that, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress did films that did not need every bit of her soul and learned how to pace herself and her life in a better way. She concluded her post with a positive message for everyone: "I’m still practicing that very thing today. So yes, this day needs a post..And a reminder for me and everyone else in this super fast-paced world."

Check out her post!

About Udhaar Ki Zindagi

Udhaar Ki Zindagi was directed by K.V. Raju and stars Jeetendra, Moushumi Chatterjee, and Kajol. A remake of the 1991 Telugu language film Seetharamayya Gari Manavaralu, the film was released in 1994. Before this, Kajol had appeared in two films: her debut film Bekhudi and Baazigar with Shah Rukh Khan.

Kajol's work front

Kajol was recently seen in the legal drama series The Trial in which she played a lawyer. She had also appeared in a segment of the anthology film Lust Stories 2. She will be next seen in Do Patti, which is the maiden production venture of Kriti Sanon. The film is being helmed by Kanika Dhillon. Apart from that, Kajol has also done a film titled Sarzameen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

