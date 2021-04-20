Kajol celebrates passing with flying colours on Nysa's 18th birthday: You're what we all say women should be

On Nysa Devgan's 18th birthday, mom Kajol penned a lovely note as her daughter officially became an 'adult.' With it, she shared a heartwarming photo of her little girl Nysa as she celebrated her own win on her birthday.

Actor Kajol began her Tuesday by penning a lovely note for her daughter Nysa Devgan as she turned 18 years old. Kajol and 's daughter Nysa is celebrating her 18th birthday today and on the occasion, wishes have been pouring in for her on social media. Now, Kajol shared an endearing childhood photo with her little girl Nysa and revealed how with her turning 18, she has passed with 'flying colours' as a mother. The heartfelt note for Nysa also was to celebrate her 'adulthood' and a new year of her life.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol wrote, "I was so nervous when u were born. It was the biggest exam of my life and I had all those fears and feelings that go with it for a whole year at least. Then u turned 10 and I realised I was a teacher just part of the time most of the times I was a student learning new ways to do things and look at them." Kajol further celebrated Nysa's 18th birthday and urged her to never let her shine get toned down for anyone. Further, she assured her daughter that she has always got her back.

Continuing in her wish, Kajol wrote, "And now we come to today and I can finally say I passed with flying colours . U are what we all say women should be so fly high my darling and don’t tone down ur shine for anyone. I’ve got ur back! happy adulthood. You have the tools so use your powers for good."

Take a look:

Earlier, Ajay also shared an endearing photo with daughter Nysa as he wished her on her 18th birthday. Nysa is among the popular star kids and even though she likes to stay away from social media, there are several fan clubs of her who end up sharing photos of her on the internet. Recently, Nysa's school performance video on Kajol's iconic Bollywood numbers with her classmates went viral on social media and left fans gushing over her.

Also Read|Ajay Devgn wishes Nysa on her birthday with a picture perfect snap: Small joys like this are the only 'break'

Credits :Kajol Instagram

Share your comment ×