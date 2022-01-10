Kajol celebrates strength of Savitribai as Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior turns 2; sister Tanishaa all hearts

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been one of the most loved couples in the industry who are often seen dishing out major couple goals. As much as we love to see them together off screen, their onscreen pairing is also a treat for the fans. After sharing the screens in movies like Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Ishq etc, Kajol and Ajay Devgn were last seen in the 2020 release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and the movie happens to be a major box office hit.

Interestingly, the period war drama has clocked two years of release and while the social media is abuzz with posts celebrating Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kajol has also penned a sweet note for the period drama. For the uninitiated, Kajol was seen playing the role of Savitribai, wife of Tanhaji Malusare, in the movie. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress had shared a video of her role in the period drama and celebrated the strength of Savitribai. Kajol wrote, “Here's to the strength & support that the warrior's women brought to the battle field, here's to Savitribai and here's to #2YearsOfTanhaji”. Soon, her sister Tanishaa Mukerji took to the comment section and dropped hearts for Kajol.

Take a look at Kajol’s post here:

Earlier, Ajay Devgn, who played the titular role in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, had also shared a special video on social media. The video begins with Ajay Devgn as Tanhaji standing with a red flag. It also has a lot of iconic fighting scenes that will take you back in time. Sharing this video, Ajay wrote, “From script to screen to making history. Celebrating #2YearsOfTanhaji.”