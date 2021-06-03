  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kajol celebrates World Bicycle Day remembering Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Actress Kajol celebrated Bicycle Day on Thursday with a clip from her film "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" on social media.
6894 reads Mumbai
Kajol celebrates World Bicycle Day remembering Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Kajol celebrates World Bicycle Day remembering Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kajol posted a snippet from the 1998 film on Instagram. The video features Kajol and co-star Shah Rukh Khan cycling. After a point the actress takes a tumble. "And a very Happy Bicycle Day to you too #WorldBicycleDay," she wrote as the caption.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who directed "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", wrote in the comment section: "Oh god! I remember this so clearly! And can't forget what happened after." The romantic blockbuster narrated a love triangle played out by Kajol, SRK and Rani Mukerji, and has superhit music by Jatin-Lalit.

Kajol was last seen on screen in the digitally-released film, "Tribhanga", directed by Renuka Shahane. The film narrates the story of three generations of women. Kajol plays an actress-dancer who shares a strained relationship with her mother (Tanvi Azmi), a noted author. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Also read| Mumbai Police takes a witty jibe at Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani for allegedly violating COVID 19 rules

 

Credits :IANS

You may like these
22 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Kajol goes back in time as she shares ICONIC moments with Shah Rukh Khan
Karan Johar celebrates as Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 22: Grateful for all the love
Throwback: Did you know Kajol suffered a memory loss on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?
Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday imitate SRK & Kajol’s iconic step from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in the cutest way
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai CLIMAX 2.0: Anjali with Rahul or Aman or no one, how would you like the film to end?
Karan Johar recalls 'timeless' journey with Shah Rukh, Kajol & Rani as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completes 21 years